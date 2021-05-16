Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Plantronics (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,415 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 822% compared to the average volume of 479 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Plantronics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Plantronics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 93,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Plantronics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

PLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plantronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE:PLT opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average is $33.48. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

