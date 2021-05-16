StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StoneX Group Inc. provides financial services. The company through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services. StoneX Group Inc., formerly known as INTL FCStone Inc.is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $69.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24. StoneX Group has a 12-month low of $38.14 and a 12-month high of $70.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,557,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $317,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 over the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

