StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.81

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.81 and last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 99380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

Several research firms recently commented on SVI. TD Securities boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.03.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at C$116,758.89.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

