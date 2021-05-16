StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.81

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$4.81 and last traded at C$4.71, with a volume of 99380 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.57.

Several research firms recently commented on SVI. TD Securities boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised StorageVault Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.03.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$40.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 28,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.04 per share, with a total value of C$116,758.89. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,900 shares in the company, valued at C$116,758.89.

About StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit