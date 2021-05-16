STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.900-1.960 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on STOR. Truist increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

NYSE STOR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 833,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a one year low of $16.77 and a one year high of $36.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

