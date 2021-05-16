Strs Ohio Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 1,236.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,324,000 after purchasing an additional 288,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 1,036,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Coeur Mining by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after buying an additional 430,936 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $25,673,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

CDE opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.98. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.