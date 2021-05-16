Strs Ohio Sells 20,800 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Nautilus worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NLS opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $532.63 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLS. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

