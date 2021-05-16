Strs Ohio Sells 6,300 Shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in LifeVantage were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 46.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFVN stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. LifeVantage Co. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The stock has a market cap of $114.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

