Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $83.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NYSE RGR opened at $75.31 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $90.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.37.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.04%.

In related news, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $470,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $340,886.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,584.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,918. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

