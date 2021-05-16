Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 745,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,693 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $11,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 100,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

HTGC stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.