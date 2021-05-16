Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 134.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 181,208 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 1.20% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

ARCT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.07. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $759.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.