Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $15.44 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 363,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,344 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $15,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.63.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.58%.

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

