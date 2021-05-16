Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $16.74 Million in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 767,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,744,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Outfront Media at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $23.12 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.39.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on OUT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.71.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.