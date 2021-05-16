Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Chewy worth $19,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,750,330. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $1,381,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,190,469 shares of company stock valued at $504,577,145 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHWY stock opened at $67.75 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.55 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.45.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

