Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 748,348 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,019 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $18,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $32.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

