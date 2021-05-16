Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit