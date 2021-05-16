Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$17.00 target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a twelve month low of C$5.22 and a twelve month high of C$12.00.

