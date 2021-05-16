Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPB. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.28.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$14.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.21. Superior Plus has a 52-week low of C$9.00 and a 52-week high of C$15.54.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$703.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$770.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$376,339.75. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Lorne Mccamus sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.85, for a total transaction of C$200,762.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$402,965.25.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

