SVB Leerink Boosts Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Price Target to $112.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.13.

Shares of ARNA opened at $61.46 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.09 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a current ratio of 23.17, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $214,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $32,826,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

