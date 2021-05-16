SVB Leerink Cuts Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target to $300.00

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insulet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.93.

Shares of PODD opened at $232.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 528.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Insulet has a one year low of $164.40 and a one year high of $306.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.95.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Insulet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,663,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

