SVB Leerink Increases AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $42.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AlloVir’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $34,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,884 shares of company stock worth $14,106,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 1,437.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 87,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.