SVB Leerink Increases AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $42.00

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AlloVir’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.63) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALVR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of AlloVir stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. AlloVir has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $34,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,793,962.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,884 shares of company stock worth $14,106,614 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in AlloVir by 1,437.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 87,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit