Switch Price Hits $0.0734 on Major Exchanges (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 71.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Switch has a total market capitalization of $889,567.56 and $6,383.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Switch has traded up 121% against the dollar. One Switch coin can currently be bought for $0.0734 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.52 or 0.00105864 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003080 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $376.55 or 0.00821572 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002449 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Switch Coin Profile

Switch (CRYPTO:ESH) is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

