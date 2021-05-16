Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 251 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

In other First Citizens BancShares news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 330 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 178 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,760.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $869.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $850.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $692.11. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.27 and a fifty-two week high of $901.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 12.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.