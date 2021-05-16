Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synchronoss provides essential mobile solutions for Service Providers and Enterprise through proven and scalable software solutions and platforms. Ours is a powerful, secure, and frictionless new approach to modern mobility, one that simplifies the creation and management of customer and employee experiences associated with identity, cloud, messaging, applied analytics, and secure mobility. This approach enables clients to transform their businesses by creating growth, profitability and competitive advantage. Synchronoss has one of the largest, most comprehensive technology platforms in production, widely used by the largest service providers located around the world. Synchronoss’ industry-leading customers include tier 1 service providers such as AT&T Inc., Verizon Wireless and Vodafone; tier 1 cable operators/MSOs such as Cablevision, Charter Communications, Comcast, and Time Warner Cable; leaders in Secure Enterprise such as Goldman Sachs; and large OEMs such as Apple, Microsoft, and Samsung. “

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNCR. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $132.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 16,588 shares of company stock worth $71,283 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 47.9% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.