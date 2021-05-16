Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,964,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYF opened at $46.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $47.22.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

