TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Buys $150,880.00 in Stock

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TCG BDC stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $727.38 million, a P/E ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TCG BDC by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TCG BDC by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TCG BDC by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in TCG BDC by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,541 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.