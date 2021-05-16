TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Buys $150,880.00 in Stock

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TCG BDC stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $727.38 million, a P/E ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 2.11.
TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in TCG BDC by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TCG BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TCG BDC by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,028,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TCG BDC by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 38,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in TCG BDC by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,541 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TCG BDC Company Profile
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
