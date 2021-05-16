TD Securities Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$190.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IFC. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James set a C$180.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$183.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$185.78.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

TSE:IFC opened at C$160.44 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a 52 week low of C$123.78 and a 52 week high of C$167.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$160.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$150.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.