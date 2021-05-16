TD Securities Cuts TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to $20.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TRSWF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.61. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $19.20.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

