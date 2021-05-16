TD Securities Increases Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Price Target to C$240.00

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$210.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CDNAF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Tire from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Tire from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Tire from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Tire from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Canadian Tire from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Tire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.63.

OTCMKTS CDNAF opened at $173.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.01. Canadian Tire has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $175.03.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

