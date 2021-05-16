TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $67,550.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $67,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $96,975.00.
  • On Friday, May 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $98,625.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 5th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 7,500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 27th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $202,350.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 21st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 365 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $4,960.35.
  • On Monday, April 19th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 625 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $8,506.25.
  • On Monday, April 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,893 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.57 per share, with a total value of $39,258.01.
  • On Thursday, April 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 206 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $2,816.02.
  • On Thursday, March 25th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.11 per share, with a total value of $65,550.00.
  • On Tuesday, March 23rd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $137,900.00.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $23.55.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 270.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

