Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given "Neutral" Rating at DZ Bank

May 16th, 2021

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €2.70 ($3.18) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

Shares of ETR:O2D opened at €2.58 ($3.03) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of €2.91 ($3.42).

About Telefónica Deutschland

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

