Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TELDF. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Telefónica Deutschland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of TELDF stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $3.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

