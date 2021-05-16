Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.41 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.89. 1,709,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,317. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $12.74 and a 1-year high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.65.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,672 shares of company stock worth $7,164,624. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

