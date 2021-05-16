Tendies (TEND) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Tendies has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $7,945.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tendies has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00087901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.85 or 0.01082420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00064105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00113801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00062863 BTC.

Tendies (CRYPTO:TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,906,327 coins and its circulating supply is 7,506,327 coins. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev . Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

