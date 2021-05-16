Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.60 billion-$18.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.63 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. 1,331,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,867. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,237,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $13,987,637.20. Insiders sold 13,232,124 shares of company stock valued at $154,606,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

