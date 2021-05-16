Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.60 billion-$18.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.63 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenneco from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.20.

NYSE:TEN traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. 1,331,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,867. Tenneco has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenneco will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenneco news, Director James S. Metcalf acquired 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,237,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $13,987,637.20. Insiders sold 13,232,124 shares of company stock valued at $154,606,878 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit