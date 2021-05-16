Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Boosted by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 2.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $183.27 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $169.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day moving average of $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

