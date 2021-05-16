Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 472.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist raised their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $76.80 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

