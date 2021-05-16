Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $3,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 41.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 94.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 71.9% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 5.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after buying an additional 13,865 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIC opened at $88.21 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

