TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.60.

NASDAQ TFFP opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.47. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn R. Mattes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 790,006 shares of company stock worth $11,284,351. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

