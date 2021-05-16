The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $198.98

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 198.98 ($2.60) and traded as high as GBX 220 ($2.87). The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.85), with a volume of 58,233 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 198.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.91. The company has a market cap of £78.95 million and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41.

In other news, insider Jonathon Peter Pither bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,601 ($11,237.26).

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

