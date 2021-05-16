The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Jamf (BATS:JAMF) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jamf (BATS:JAMF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $52.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JAMF. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Jamf in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

BATS:JAMF opened at $28.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $3,147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,268,033.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 37,584 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $1,473,292.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,150,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 402,847 shares of company stock worth $13,913,016.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

