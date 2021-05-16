The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€49.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.35 ($59.24).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €43.19 ($50.81) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50 day moving average is €43.04 and its 200-day moving average is €41.98.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit