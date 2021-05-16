The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€49.00” Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €50.35 ($59.24).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €43.19 ($50.81) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The business’s 50 day moving average is €43.04 and its 200-day moving average is €41.98.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

