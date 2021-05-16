The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Rating Increased to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of TGODF stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.48. The Green Organic Dutchman has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $0.53.

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 91.77% and a negative net margin of 2,016.01%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

