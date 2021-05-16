The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $350.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.68.

HD opened at $323.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $347.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.44. The Home Depot has a one year low of $232.70 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

