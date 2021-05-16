The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $116.67 Average PT from Analysts

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.67.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SJM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.33. 837,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $139.57.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

