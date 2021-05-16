The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.59 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will report sales of $6.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.68 billion. The Kraft Heinz reported sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $25.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.65 billion to $26.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $24.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $26.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.73. 3,295,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,136,697. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.03. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of -109.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

