The Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of LEV opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

