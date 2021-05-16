The Lion Electric (LEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on May 16th, 2021

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Shares of LEV opened at $15.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.24. The Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $35.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEV. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit