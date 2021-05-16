The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Major Shareholder Sells $210,447.12 in Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Susan Hagedorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total value of $337,380.12.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $229.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.68. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $126.75 and a 12 month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,809,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMG. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

