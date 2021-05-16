TheStreet Lowers United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $227.14.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $197.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.74. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 456.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.