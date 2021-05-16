thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TKA. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.65 ($14.88).

FRA:TKA opened at €9.65 ($11.36) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.04. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

