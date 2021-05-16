Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading 10% Higher

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s stock price traded up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.31. 405,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 876,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $148.35 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 337,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

