Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Trading 10% Higher

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s stock price traded up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.31. 405,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 876,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of $148.35 million, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.
About Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA)
Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.
