Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,874,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 47,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $1,864,290.12. Insiders sold a total of 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $42.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 24.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

